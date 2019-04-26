Papa & Chief. A resident of Zachary, LA and a native of Mandeville, LA Erby Magee Jr. departed this life Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Baton Rouge. He was 71. Erby was a retired truck driver, a Veteran of the US Coast Guard, a member of Kiwanis, Rotary Club of Zachary, BUGs Awards by Kiwanis Kids, various churches and educational organizations. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9am until Funeral Services at 10am at New Providence Baptist Church, 5235 Church Street, Zachary, LA 70791. Bro. Donald Clark, officiating. Interment in LA National Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Henrietta Haley Magee; 2 stepdaughters Donna Butler and Patricia Jenkins; 1 son Marcus Ryan Magee of Atlanta, GA; 3 stepsons Joseph Allen, Duane Allen and Vernon Allen; 2 brothers Frankie Sheridan and Dylan Sheridan; 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Erby L. Magee Sr. and Mable Warren, brother Marlon Sheridan and grandparents. Arrangement entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019