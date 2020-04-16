Eric Early was born to the late Rev. Leroy Early and Gloria D. (Wilkins) Early on August 2, 1962, in Independence, LA. Eric received Christ in his life at an early age. He worked in the field of Fabrication (Fence Welder). he transitioned to his heavenly on on April 12, 2020. He leave to cherish his memory, sisters: Jennifer Early, Jessica Early, Reshon E. (Cedric) French; brothers: Christopher C. Early, Rishon L. Early, Elliott (Camiel) Wilkins; Special Aunt: Taffy (Jesse) McCray. Special Niece Amber (Bryon) Franklin. A Private ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Pastor Gill Wright of New Light Missionary Baptist Church will officiate the service. Burial Will be in the Lady of Knights Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall and Son Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.