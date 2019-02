Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eric Dwayne Lee, age 51 of Kentwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 25, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer and is now in the presence of Jesus. Eric was born in February 13, 1968 to Bennie Ray and Margaret Lee in Greensburg, LA. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years and high school sweetheart who never left his side, Melissa Blanchard Lee; his oldest son, Ross and wife Carla and their 2 children, Sophia and Easton; his second son, Brady and wife Loren and their 2 children, Bradyn and Avery; his daughter, Sarah and husband Kevin Maddox and their 2 children, Owen and MK. He is also survived by his parents, Bennie Ray and Margaret Lee; his brother, Todd Lee and wife Rhonda; his sister, Carmen Varnado and husband Jimmy; and his loving in-laws and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace "Buster" Eugene Lee, Juanita Leona Perryman Lee, JK "Shorty" Webb, and Neva Bryant Webb. Eric, known to many as "Fuddy", was an employee of the Department of Agriculture for 24 years. He could be found on the weekends golfing with friends, fishing with his sons and grandkids, or cooking for his family. He never missed a soccer or baseball game and enjoyed spending time with his family. He always had a smile on his face, gave the sweetest hugs and made the best sweet potato casserole. Visitation will be at Spring Creek Baptist Church, Kentwood, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019. Services conducted by Dr. Danny Smith and Rev. Mike Foster. Interment will follow in Wales Cemetery, Greensburg. Pallbearers are friends, Allen Sain and Brian Hanson, his son-in-law, Kevin Maddox, and nephews, Jarrett Glass, Colton and Austin Lee. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.

Funeral Home McKneely Funeral Home - Amite

(985) 748-7178 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019

