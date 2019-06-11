Eric "E" Michael Stocking, 29, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home in Denham Springs, LA. Eric was a graduate of Brusly High School where he was on the wrestling team and known as "Muscles." He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and LSU and enjoyed hunting. But his true love was his children and family. Eric was a loving father, brother, son and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Thursday, June 13, from 9 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his two daughters, Carley Lynn and Remi Grace Stocking; mother and stepfather, Carrie and Omar Girona; father and stepmother, Billy and Cheryl Stocking; siblings, Brian Stocking, Tyler Miller, Elizabeth Jackson, Savannah Stocking, Omar Girona, and Isabella Girona; girlfriend, Rhina Aguirre and her son, Ethan Clotiaux; as well as many other relatives and friends. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019