Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric "Todd" Hebert. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

Eric "Todd" Hebert, born in Lake Charles, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 48. Todd was a caring husband, a loving father, an attorney, a fitness enthusiast and an animal lover. Todd was a graduate of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge where he excelled in sports, becoming the school's first ever "Top Bear" for distinction in weightlifting. He earned his undergraduate degree from LSU and later received his Juris Doctorate from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center. He is survived by his wife, Daina Martinez Hebert; children Victoria Elizabeth and Eric Todd Hebert II; parents, Nick Pierre and Carolyn Beth Hebert; brothers Nicholas Alonzo, Jason Edward and Ryan Nelson Hebert; mother and father-in-law, Patrick and Evelyn Martinez; Grandmother Mrs. Jacquelin Hebert of Oberlin, LA; sisters-in-law Tricia Martinez Aiken, Nicole Martinez Magee, Lisa Darlene Hebert, Bridgett Evette Hebert, K.J. Hebert and brother-in-law Patrick Bernard Martinez Jr.; and many loving nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Nelson and Pearlie LeBlanc of Lafayette, LA and Grandfather Mr. Alonzo Hebert of Oberlin, LA. On Friday, August 23rd, a Requiem Mass and private memorial service was held at Ollie Steele Burden Manor Chapel followed a Christian burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family requests Memorial Donations to be made to , Eric "Todd" Hebert, born in Lake Charles, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 48. Todd was a caring husband, a loving father, an attorney, a fitness enthusiast and an animal lover. Todd was a graduate of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge where he excelled in sports, becoming the school's first ever "Top Bear" for distinction in weightlifting. He earned his undergraduate degree from LSU and later received his Juris Doctorate from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center. He is survived by his wife, Daina Martinez Hebert; children Victoria Elizabeth and Eric Todd Hebert II; parents, Nick Pierre and Carolyn Beth Hebert; brothers Nicholas Alonzo, Jason Edward and Ryan Nelson Hebert; mother and father-in-law, Patrick and Evelyn Martinez; Grandmother Mrs. Jacquelin Hebert of Oberlin, LA; sisters-in-law Tricia Martinez Aiken, Nicole Martinez Magee, Lisa Darlene Hebert, Bridgett Evette Hebert, K.J. Hebert and brother-in-law Patrick Bernard Martinez Jr.; and many loving nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Nelson and Pearlie LeBlanc of Lafayette, LA and Grandfather Mr. Alonzo Hebert of Oberlin, LA. On Friday, August 23rd, a Requiem Mass and private memorial service was held at Ollie Steele Burden Manor Chapel followed a Christian burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family requests Memorial Donations to be made to , www.stjude.org. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.