Eric Joseph Falcon Jr., 74, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Paincourtville, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Eric was a sugar cane farmer for 50 plus years. He enjoyed gardening, singing and cooking jambalaya. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 54 years, Brenda Ramagos Falcon; two children, Kevin P. Falcon and wife, Michelle and Erica Falcon Prejeant and husband, Claude; two grandchildren, Hunter and Sydney Falcon; six siblings, Lonnie Falcon, Richard Falcon, Donald Falcon, Judy Weber and Olinda Rivere. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eric Sr. and Edwina LeBlanc Falcon. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Plattenville from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019

