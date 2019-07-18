Eric Joseph Guedry, age 55, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA at 4:15 a.m. A resident and native of St. Amant, LA. Visiting at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 Hwy. 429, St. Amant, LA on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Deacon J. R. Salinas. Entombment in the church mausoleum. Survived by his father, John Nolan Guedry Sr.; sister, Paula Gros and husband, Raymond; and two brothers, Nolan Guedry Jr. and wife, Edie, and Dale J. Guedry Sr. and wife, Eva. Preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ann Guedry. Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and The Carpenter House for the care given to Eric. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019