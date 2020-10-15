Eric Keith Marionneaux, entered into eternal rest on October 6, 2020 at the age of 53. Survived by his mother, Victoria Richardson; daughters, Brittany, Vicki and Ashley; son, Eric; 3 sisters; 5 brothers; 6 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father, Rev. Marcus Marionneaux. Visitation Friday, October 16, 2020 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, October 17, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen. Bishop Ernest Mills officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.