Eric Lamont 'Lex' Williams Sr. (1972 - 2019)
Obituary
Eric "Lex" Lamont Williams Sr. departed his earthly home on May 22, 2019 at his residence. He was 47, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Gonzales. Visiting 5-7PM on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Demby and Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9AM on Monday June 3, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Donaldsonville until religious services at 11AM conducted by the Reverend Charles Brown Sr. Burial in the church cemetery. Eric is survived by his parents Clifton and Ollie Connie Williams. His wife Latasha Miles Williams. His Four Sons Devontae (Hannah) Smith Sr., Eric Jr., Lance, and Maurice Williams. Two sisters Kimberly Williams and Wendy Williams. One brother Marko (Nila) Williams Sr. Three Grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 3, 2019
