Visitation for Eric Tramane Davis will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Agape Baptist Church, 1689 75th Ave., from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019