On July 2, 2020, Erica Johanna Carpenter was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus following a courageous battle with a progressive neurological disease. Erica, affectionately known as Rica, was 79 and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. She was born in Bilwaskarma, Nicaragua on August 9, 1940. Rica was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. A private visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. on Tuesday, July 7th. A graveside funeral service officiated by Rev. Dave Buss will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David Carpenter; her parents, Joseph Wolf and Johanna Schautz Wolff; and her brother, Kye Wolff. Rica is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth J. Carpenter and wife Chace of Nashville, TN; one daughter and son-in-law, Laurie Carpenter Randall-Duchmann and husband Larry of Baton Rouge; five grandchildren, Ryan and Elizabeth Carpenter, Ally and Jackson Randall, and Alex Duchmann. In 1957 Rica bravely migrated from Nicaragua to New Orleans, earning her citizenship in 1965. It was in New Orleans that she met the love of her life, David Carpenter. They were married in 1963 and relocated to Baton Rouge a few years later where they raised two children. In 1966 she gave birth to a son, Kenneth who proved much to handle and Laurie six years later who was much easier to raise. With a full house, Rica kept everyone fed, cleaned, ready for swimming or dance, on time to school and on the straight and narrow. When she was not working at home Rica enjoyed gardening, baking, watching hummingbirds, playing tennis with her friends and talking with everybody that she met. She sang in the Choir and volunteered with the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Above all, "Omi" treasured spending time with her grandchildren. She was a generous, kind, exceptional and unforgettable woman who will be dearly missed by all. The family is extremely grateful to Rica's devoted caregiver, Michelle Cobb, for her many years of loving, compassionate, and skilled care. She loved you like a daughter. The family would also like to thank Griswold Home Care and Audubon Hospice for their excellent care of Mrs. Rica in recent months, allowing her to remain in the comfort of her home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Rica to Trinity Lutheran Church. Fond memories, condolences and words of comfort may be shared at www.rabenhorst.com
for the family. A celebration of Rica's life will be held at a later date.