Erika Lynette Miles, 44, a native and resident of Gonzales, passed away July 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 from 9:30 am-10:45 am at Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home. Service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Mt. Gillion Baptist Church Cemetery. Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, LA in charge of arrangements. Guest book is available at lawsonandrollinspurpleshield.com.