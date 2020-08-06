1/1
Erika Lynette Miles
1976 - 2020
Erika Lynette Miles, 44, a native and resident of Gonzales, passed away July 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 from 9:30 am-10:45 am at Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home. Service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Mt. Gillion Baptist Church Cemetery. Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, LA in charge of arrangements. Guest book is available at lawsonandrollinspurpleshield.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
225-647-2780
Memories & Condolences

August 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gloria Bailey
August 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carrie Ward
Friend
