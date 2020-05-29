Erin Lynn Delahoussaye Stott, born May 14, 1987, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home in Denham Springs. She was 33 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs and a 2005 graduate of Denham Springs High School. Erin was Assistant Service Manager for Ralph Sellers Chevrolet in Baton Rouge. Erin sang like an angel. She was proud of having the distinction of being the very first 12-year member in the Livingston Parish Children's Choirs under the direction of Barbara Walker. She earned her way into the Auditioned Chorale at the young age of 10 where she continued to receive many honors, including participation in the 2001 England Chorale Tour. She is survived by her adored husband Charles R. Stott, Sr. and her 3 beloved sons Trey, Tyler and Charles R. Stott, Jr. (Charlie), her parents Perry and Jann Delahoussaye, a sister Leslie Delahoussaye (Tye Credeur) and Grandfather Dudley Delahoussaye. She is also survived by her in-laws Michelle and Bobby Wilson, Richard and Jody Stott, sister-in-law Nicole Moore and brother-in-law Chris Stott, grandparents-in-law Marion and Robert Davis, special aunts and uncles Darrelyn Genre (Booley), Joan Clement, Melany Roberts (Mark), Clement, Hudson and Hotard and Delahoussaye cousins. Erin was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Ruth Hotard Delahoussaye, her maternal grandparents Darrell G. and Irma Clement. Visitation and Services for Erin will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Living Waters Apostolic Church, 27952 Red Oak Road, Livingston, Louisiana. Visitation begins 10 a.m. and service at 2 p.m. conducted by Reverend Jeff Hulett. Pallbearers are Chris Stott, Steven Holman, Aaron Dellucci, Brian Genre, Patrick Roberts, Michael Roberts. Honorary pallbearers are Todd and Brad Genre, Andrew Roberts, Hugh Harris, Blaine McAllister, Malcolm Smith. Burial will take place following the service in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Seale Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 29 to May 30, 2020.