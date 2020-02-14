Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eris Lee Vincent Cooney. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Seale Funeral Home 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA View Map Service 2:00 PM Seale Funeral Home 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eris Lee Vincent Cooney, 94, native of Walker, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Shopping was Eris' favorite thing during the week. She also loved to run the Amite River, or any river for that matter. She couldn't swim at all, but loved to be on the water. There was never a casino that was safe when she was around. And when she and her friends arrived anywhere, they were the life of the party. But most of all, her children and especially her grandchildren were her passion. And she loved her "Tom Cat" until her very last breath. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and she will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Sunday, February 16, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Palmetto Cemetery, Walker, LA. Pallbearers will be Blake Chenevert, Austin Chenevert, Joel Baus, Brady Baus, Ryan Breaux, Hank Moody, and Ken Sharp. She is survived by her son, Tommy Cooney, Jr. (Mayet); daughter, Patricia Cooney Chenevert; grandson, Blake Chenevert (Katie); granddaughter, Britnee Lee Chenevert; great-grandson, Austin Chenevert; great-granddaughter, Amy Chenevert, great-grandson, Brady Baus; great-granddaughter, Brelyn Baus; great great-grandson, Rhett Thomas Chenevert; great great-granddaughter, Rilynn Kayte Breaux. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Thomas S. Cooney, Sr.; parents, James Gordon Vincent and Hettie Belle Peak Vincent; brother, William "Billy" Vincent; sister, Betty Jewel Crotwell; and son-in-law, Clint E. Chenevert. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020

