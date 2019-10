Erline Morales Bourgoyne passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a resident of Brusly, LA and a native of White Castle, LA. Erline was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughters; Alice Bourgoyne Tullier and spouse Gary P. Tullier of Port Allen, LA. and Linda Bourgoyne of Mandeville, LA. also by a sister; Grace M. Miller of Plaquemine, three grandchildren; Ashten Tullier Dickey, John Guillot and David Guillot, three great-grandchildren: Mylie Kate Dickey, Briggs L. Dickey and Adrian S. Guillot. She was preceded in death by her Husband; John Nathan Bourgoyne, parents; Henry and Cecile Suarez Morales, a daughter; Lydia Bourgoyne Deweese, two brothers; Willie Morales and Wilbert "Doo" Morales. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly starting at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial, Fr. Matthew P. Lorrain officiating at 11:00 am with interment to follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. John the Baptist Bereavement Committee or the Church Building Fund.