Erline Morales Bourgoyne passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a resident of Brusly, LA and a native of White Castle, LA. Erline was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughters; Alice Bourgoyne Tullier and spouse Gary P. Tullier of Port Allen, LA. and Linda Bourgoyne of Mandeville, LA. also by a sister; Grace M. Miller of Plaquemine, three grandchildren; Ashten Tullier Dickey, John Guillot and David Guillot, three great-grandchildren: Mylie Kate Dickey, Briggs L. Dickey and Adrian S. Guillot. She was preceded in death by her Husband; John Nathan Bourgoyne, parents; Henry and Cecile Suarez Morales, a daughter; Lydia Bourgoyne Deweese, two brothers; Willie Morales and Wilbert "Doo" Morales. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly starting at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial, Fr. Matthew P. Lorrain officiating at 11:00 am with interment to follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. John the Baptist Bereavement Committee or the Church Building Fund.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019