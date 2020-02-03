|
|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
View Map
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
|
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
Erma Joiner Bardwell, age 88 of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at her home. She was born on Monday, November 30, 1931, in Hammond, Louisiana, to Eli and Thelma Shelton Joiner. Erma enjoyed life and loved jig saw puzzles, gardening (especially her roses) and going to church, but she especially loved spending time with her family. Erma is survived by her sons, J.R. Bardwell and Ronnie "Hoot" Bardwell and his wife Rae C., her son in law, John Dickens, her grandchildren, Jennifer Saing and her husband Sokrin, Johnny Dickens and his wife Shanie, Jessica Bardwell, Jodi Salzmann and her husband Brian, Janssen Bardwell, Justin Bardwell and his wife Megan, Jeffrey Dickens and Jordan Dickens, her great grandchildren, Chaule', Gabby, Jinnia, Mychael, Peyton, Channi, Brant, Ashton, Nolan, Morley, Charli, Lucy, Jossia, Jesse and Grady, and her brother, Arthur Roy Joiner and his wife is Dawn, also many nieces, nephews and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Thelma Shelton Joiner, her husband, Robert A. Bardwell, Sr., her son, Johnny Ralph Bardwell, her daughter, Myrtle Bardwell Dickens, her 4 brothers and 3 sisters. A Visitation for Erma will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm and continue Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula. A Funeral Service Celebrating Erma's life will immediately follow Friday's visitation at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Cooper Cemetery in Robert. In lieu of flowers the family would like all memorial donations to be made to the Bethel Church of God Mission Fund, 41166 Bethel Church Rd, Ponchatoula, LA 70454 in Erma's memory. Erma's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|