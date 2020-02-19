Erma Lee Jones Patin

Obituary
Erma Lee Jones Patin loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 83. She is survived by three children Larry Patin (Debra), Doris Dangerfield and Selina Gail Patin. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Patin, Sr., son Clarence Patin, Jr., and daughter Janice Robertson. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Ministry of New Beginnings 5925 N. Foster Dr. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 12:00 Noon. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Her beautiful smile, generosity, and kind and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
