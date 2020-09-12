1/1
Erma Reiley Henry
It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of Erma who passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet. She was 73 years old and a native of Baton Rouge, LA. Erma was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Kappa Delta sorority, Junior League of Baton Rouge, Daughters of the American Revolution, Wit and Wisdom Study Group and The Bromeliad Society. Erma's passion was landscape gardening and flower arranging. Known as "Honey" by her grandchildren, her greatest joy was spending time with them and family. She will be fondly and forever remembered by all those who knew her. She is survived by her brother, Gordon Barney; husband, Melvin Henry; two sons, Ross Henry and George Henry; daughter-in-law, Stacy Henry all of Baton Rouge, LA; Granddaughters, Anna Claire Henry and Abigail Henry of Baton Rouge, LA and Kira Elizabeth Haagenson of Hawaii. Erma was preceded in death by her father, Dr. George Junkin Reiley, mother, Erma Reiley, brother, Joseph C. Barney and sister, Helen Barney Frey. Visitation will be Tuesday September 15 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 3552 Morning Glory, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, 1:00 p.m. until services at 2:00 p.m. conducted Fr. Ralph Howe. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Becca and Blake of Baton Rouge General ICU staff. Their compassion and care made this difficult time more bearable. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
SEP
15
Service
02:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
SEP
15
Interment
Roselawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
