Erma Wilson Stuckey
1946 - 2020
Erma Wilson Stuckey, of Central, LA, died on August 29, 2020. Erma was born in Danville, AR on July 17, 1946 to Clifford and Esther O'Fay Wilson and was a graduate of Denham Springs High School. She was a member of Zoar Baptist Church. Erma worked for 25 years as an insurance auditor with the State of Louisiana. Erma was a kind and thoughtful woman who loved making things and loved her family. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jerry Stuckey; son Alan Simmons and daughter-in-law Kris Simmons; daughter Michele Rupple and son-in-law Chad Rupple; stepson Steve Stuckey and daughter-in-law Sharon Stapleton; stepson Jason Stuckey and daughter-in-law Julie Stuckey; daughter-in-law Lois Stuckey; grandchildren Raegan Mccaleb and Jacob Mccaleb, Drake Rupple, Jeremy Stuckey, and Chase Stuckey; great-grandchildren Jace, Jadon, River, and Rowan McCaleb; and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends. Erma's family greatly appreciates the care that she received at Lane Regional Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
1 entry
September 1, 2020
Grandma i will miss you more than you can imagine but you're at peace now. I love you for eternity
Raerae
Grandchild
