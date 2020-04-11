Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erna Guillot LeBlanc Thibodeaux. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

"I am the vine and you are the branches. Whoever remains in me and I in him will bear much fruit, because without me you can do nothing." John 15:5. Erna Guillot LeBlanc Thibodeaux passed away peacefully at her home on April 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday and was honored in a small celebration with four of her children. Erna was born in DuPont, Louisiana on March 10, 1920. In 1940, Erna married Louis Paul LeBlanc, Jr. and they had two children, Louis Paul (L.P.) Leblanc, III and Barbara (Bobbie) Leblanc Fabre. Louis perished in 1945 during World War II. Erna later met and married Wilson J. Thibodeaux (Tibby) in 1947 after his term in World War II and they had three sons, Wilson J. (W.J.) Jr., Gary, and Ronnie Thibodeaux. Erna and Wilson moved to Central in 1997 and became members of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Prior to moving to Central, they were members of St. Gerald Majella Catholic Church for 47 years. Erna began her career as a nursing assistant in St. Landry Parish Hospital and later in food service for EBR Parish School System. Erna was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren. Erna is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Fabre, three sons, W.J. Thibodeaux, Jr., Gary Thibodeaux and his wife Pam, and Ronnie Thibodeaux and his wife Wendy; and two brothers, Roy and Kermit Guillot. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Louis Paul LeBlanc, Jr. and Wilson J. Thibodeaux, Sr.; son, L.P. LeBlanc and his wife Barbara Manuel LeBlanc; three grandchildren, Richard and Randall Fabre, and Brent Leblanc; six sisters, Addis Guillot Mayeaux, Lillie Guillot Lachney, twins Hilda and Milda Guillot, Euna Guillot Dufour, Lula Mae Guillot Dufour; and two brothers Eldon and Herbert Guillot. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. A celebration of life mass to include friends and extended family will take place at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church at a later date. The family extends special thanks to the wonderful sitters who provided great care with love and compassion to Erna these last several months and to the Louisiana Hospice Care staff. "I am the vine and you are the branches. Whoever remains in me and I in him will bear much fruit, because without me you can do nothing." John 15:5. Erna Guillot LeBlanc Thibodeaux passed away peacefully at her home on April 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday and was honored in a small celebration with four of her children. Erna was born in DuPont, Louisiana on March 10, 1920. In 1940, Erna married Louis Paul LeBlanc, Jr. and they had two children, Louis Paul (L.P.) Leblanc, III and Barbara (Bobbie) Leblanc Fabre. Louis perished in 1945 during World War II. Erna later met and married Wilson J. Thibodeaux (Tibby) in 1947 after his term in World War II and they had three sons, Wilson J. (W.J.) Jr., Gary, and Ronnie Thibodeaux. Erna and Wilson moved to Central in 1997 and became members of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Prior to moving to Central, they were members of St. Gerald Majella Catholic Church for 47 years. Erna began her career as a nursing assistant in St. Landry Parish Hospital and later in food service for EBR Parish School System. Erna was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren. Erna is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Fabre, three sons, W.J. Thibodeaux, Jr., Gary Thibodeaux and his wife Pam, and Ronnie Thibodeaux and his wife Wendy; and two brothers, Roy and Kermit Guillot. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Louis Paul LeBlanc, Jr. and Wilson J. Thibodeaux, Sr.; son, L.P. LeBlanc and his wife Barbara Manuel LeBlanc; three grandchildren, Richard and Randall Fabre, and Brent Leblanc; six sisters, Addis Guillot Mayeaux, Lillie Guillot Lachney, twins Hilda and Milda Guillot, Euna Guillot Dufour, Lula Mae Guillot Dufour; and two brothers Eldon and Herbert Guillot. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. A celebration of life mass to include friends and extended family will take place at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church at a later date. The family extends special thanks to the wonderful sitters who provided great care with love and compassion to Erna these last several months and to the Louisiana Hospice Care staff. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close