Ernest Alton Burnthorn, 91, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully with loved ones at his side on July 17, 2019 at Carpenter House Hospice in Baton Rouge, La. Ernest, 'Alton' to family and friends was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend who touched the lives of many during his 91 years on earth. Alton was most importantly a family-man who cherished time spent with loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jane (Mason) Burnthorn; his children Ernie (Belle), Kelly (Nancy), Sherilyn (Mark), and Albert; 15 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. 'Alton' was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and his daughter, Loretta. Visitation will be Saturday July 20th, 9 am - 11 am at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, 1720 S Range Ave, Denham Springs, La. Funeral to follow at 11 am. No funeral procession to the Graveside Service at 1 pm held at the East Mulberry Cemetery in Amite, La. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019