Ernest Burton, age 62, a resident of Greensburg, departed this life, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Helena Parish Hospital, Greensburg. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 2 pm to 7 pm Tuesday, Oct. 22nd. Religious service in the funeral home chapel at 11 am Wednesday. Conducted by Rev. Floyd Holden, Sr. Interment in Venable Chapel Cemetery, Greensburg. Survived by his sons, Ernest and Drcell Burton; a daughter, Tiffany Burton; 7 grandchildren; a sister, Rose B. Hitchens and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Myrtis Ard Burton and Elzie Burton, a brother, Otis Burton, a sister, Irma B. Jackson and Florence Ard who reared him. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019