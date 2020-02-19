Ernest "Smokey" "Lil Hat" Butler, Jr. entered into eternal rest at his home in Zachary, Louisiana on February 17, 2020 with his devoted wife by his side. He was a 73 year old native of West Feliciana Parish. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at Mt. Pilgrim B.C., St. Francisville, Louisiana on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at noon until service at 1:00 pm conducted by Pastor Leon McGuffie; interment at Washington Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Roselea M. Butler; daughter, Jacqueline Hampton; granddaughter, LaWanda Hampton; great-grandson, Chaz Valentine; brother, Herman Butler (Aldrema); other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020