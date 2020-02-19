Ernest Butler Jr.

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim B.C
St. Francisville,, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim B.C.
St. Francisville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Ernest "Smokey" "Lil Hat" Butler, Jr. entered into eternal rest at his home in Zachary, Louisiana on February 17, 2020 with his devoted wife by his side. He was a 73 year old native of West Feliciana Parish. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at Mt. Pilgrim B.C., St. Francisville, Louisiana on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at noon until service at 1:00 pm conducted by Pastor Leon McGuffie; interment at Washington Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Roselea M. Butler; daughter, Jacqueline Hampton; granddaughter, LaWanda Hampton; great-grandson, Chaz Valentine; brother, Herman Butler (Aldrema); other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
