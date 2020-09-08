Ernest C. Seals, age 83, a resident of Ventress, LA, passed away on September 7, 2020. He was president of Franklin Press. Ernest is preceded in death by his wife, Doris "Bootsie" Seals; parents, Ernest and Lucille Seals; brothers, Lindsay Seals and William Seals. Ernest is survived by his sons, Ernest Seals, Christopher Seals, Timothy Seals (Amy), and Randall Seals; grandchildren, Blake (Tiffany) and Cain. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3 pm – 6 pm. A private graveside service will be held on Friday. In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Heart Association
in memory of Bootsie Seals. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.