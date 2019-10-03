Ernest entered into eternal rest on September 27, 2019 at the age of 75. Survived by his wife, Myrtle Pollard; daughters, Terecita Pollard Pattan (Jason), Lashawn Pollard Breaux (Jimmy, Jr.) and Adrian Dogan Carr; sons, Ernest Pollard (Suzette), Warren Walker, Jr. and Derelle Dogan. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th St., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Dr. Raymond E. Allen, Sr., officiating. Interment Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019