Ernest Charles "Big E" Pollard

Guest Book
  •  
    - ERMA PATIN
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
950 7th St.
Port Allen, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
950 7th St.
Port Allen, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ernest entered into eternal rest on September 27, 2019 at the age of 75. Survived by his wife, Myrtle Pollard; daughters, Terecita Pollard Pattan (Jason), Lashawn Pollard Breaux (Jimmy, Jr.) and Adrian Dogan Carr; sons, Ernest Pollard (Suzette), Warren Walker, Jr. and Derelle Dogan. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th St., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Dr. Raymond E. Allen, Sr., officiating. Interment Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.