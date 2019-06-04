Ernest Dvorak, a resident of Holden, LA, passed away on June 03, 2019 at Post-Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Hammond. He was born May 20, 1945 in Petersburg, VA and was 74 years of age. Ernest was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant. He retired from Honeywell in Geismar, LA, where he worked as an instrument technician. Ernest is survived by his wife, Asayo Horiuchi, his son, Frank Dvorak and wife Bonnie and son Victor Dvorak and wife Tanya. He had three grandchildren, Robin, April, and Zachary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home in Hammond, 2000 N Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA, 70401, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A Memorial Service celebrating Ernest's life will be held at 7:00 PM, after which the Visitation will continue until 9:00 PM. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019