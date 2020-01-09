Ernest Earl Wiley, Jr., a resident of Erwinville, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Kendrick Wiley and Christopher Jackson; brother, Reginald (Chiquita) Wiley; sister, Cheryl (Mack) Thomas, grandchildren, family, friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest, Sr. and Marie Wiley; sister, Letitia Wiley and nephew, Delvonte Wiley. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinwille, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020