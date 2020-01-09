Ernest Earl Wiley Jr.

  • "My deepest condolences to the Wiley Family REST IN PEACE..."
    - Sherwin Collins
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service of Port Allen
1160 Louisiana Ave
Port Allen, LA
70767
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
1160 Louisiana Ave
Port Allen, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
1160 Louisiana Ave
Port Allen, LA
Obituary
Ernest Earl Wiley, Jr., a resident of Erwinville, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Kendrick Wiley and Christopher Jackson; brother, Reginald (Chiquita) Wiley; sister, Cheryl (Mack) Thomas, grandchildren, family, friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest, Sr. and Marie Wiley; sister, Letitia Wiley and nephew, Delvonte Wiley. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinwille, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
