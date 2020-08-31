Our daddy, E.J., passed away at his home in Addis on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 83. He was a native of White Castle and longtime resident of Addis. E.J. was a retired equipment operator at Georgia Gulf. E.J.'s passion was coaching boys baseball and Babe Ruth league of West Baton Rouge, which he did for over 30 years. He was also an avid hunter. Per his wishes, E.J. was cremated. The family will hold a visitation/memorial at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Wednesday, September 2 nd , from 4 to 8 p.m., with a celebration of life at 7p.m. E.J. is survived by his wife, Charlyne F. Falcon; his children, Terry (Linda), Ginger (Brian Tate), Blaine (Laurie Serrett); step-children, Rickey, Chad & Michelle Fournet and their families; grandchildren, Corey (Rachelle), Taz Tate (Brittany), Hunter (Amy),Codie Carline, Stevi Tate (Marlon); great-grandchildren, Connor & Sawyer Falcon, Steven "Craig" Carline, Jett and Luci Bourgeois, and Kamryn Tate; his siblings, Frances (Henry) Rodrigue, Jeannie (Gary) Fisher. E.J. was preceded in death by his son, Craig Falcon; his parents, Ernest Sr. and Emma Rodriguez Falcon; sister, Dianne Orgeron. He was a member of 6 T hunting club in Grosse Tete. In lieu of flowers, please play of game of yard ball in his honor. Please share memories at www.wilbertservics.com.