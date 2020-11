Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernest Hickman Jr. a resident of Baton Rouge, LA departed this life Sun. November 22, 2020. He was 60. Service is Wed, November 25, 2020 at 1 pm at Mt. Pleasant B.C Cemetery 22911 Reames Road Zachary, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson FH of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

