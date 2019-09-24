A native and resident of Donaldsonville departed this life peacefully on September 18, 2019, surrounded by his family at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Willow Bea, a sister Claudette Claverie David, 4 daughters; Mary Ann (Floyd) Geason of Donaldsonville, Natalie Williams of New Orleans, Patricia Collins of Donaldsonville, and Kimberly (Kim) Geason of Donaldsonville, a former brother-in-law Wilson David of Liberty, TX, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest, Sr. and Leslie Dennis Claverie and a sister Lucille Claverie. Visiting 5-7 PM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9 AM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, Donaldsonville, until Mass of Christian burial At 11 AM. Rev. Charles Atuah, Celebrant. Entombment in Ascension of our Lord Mausoleum.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019