Ernest Joseph Landry Sr., a native and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 68. Ernest was a loving sibling, father, grandfather and friend. Ernest was known as a jack of all trades. He was an aluminum craftsman and could make anything you asked for. Ernest was the best craw fisherman in Pierre Part. He enjoyed boats, crabbing, shrimping, fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by two daughters, Katina Michel and husband John and Lyndsi Jarreau and husband Bobby; one son, Ernest Landry Jr. and wife Kim; five grandchildren, Chandler, Conner, and Caroline Landry, Peyton Michel and Brayden Jarreau; three siblings, Angline Berthelot (Alvin), Alice Bourg (Albert) and Jerry Landry Sr. (Anna Mae); four godchildren, Mark Bourg, Ernest Lee Hebert, Yancey Hebert and Tina Albares and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Landry; parents, Camille and Louise Landry; two siblings, Jessie Landry Sr. and Gilbert Landry and one god child, Connie Landry. Pallbearers will be: Chandler Landry, Conner Landry, Peyton Michel, Brad "Bucket" Duplessis, Chad Browning, Jerry Landry Jr., Mark Bourg and Brandon Hebert. Honorary pallbearers will be: Danny Sparks, Jessie Landry Jr., Eric Hue, Ronald Hebert, Randy Leonard and Wesley Albares. The family would like to thank Dr. Yadlapati, Dr. Lindenmayer and Dr. Lyons and their staff and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6pm until 10pm and will resume on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 7am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Interment to follow in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Belle River.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020