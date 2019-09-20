Ernest entered into eternal rest on September 12, 2019 at the age of 68. Survived by his daughters, Katina (Samuel) Patterson and Jericka (Michael) Arienmughare; sons, Earnest (Natasha) James, Jr. and Kenny (Adrieanna) Brooks; sisters, Nellie Vallery and Josie (Louis) Critney; brother, Rev. Larry (Debbie) James; grandchildren, Earnest James, III, Tahj Patterson, Natyra James, Tamia Patterson, Ian James and Kinsley James. Preceded in death by his parents, Doc & Sylvia James. Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 9:00 am, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Larry James, officiating. Interment Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019