Ernest LeJeune, Jr., entered into eternal rest on April 7, 2019 at the age of 81. Survived by his sister, Patsy LeJeune Harrington and brother, Leo LeJeune, Sr. Visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
