"For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son; that whosoever believes in Him shall never perish, but have eternal life" John 3:16. Ernest M. "EJ" Hood, Jr, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs, LA. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and was known for growing some of the best tomatoes. EJ was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grand and great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all those who loved and knew him. Visitation will be at Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs on Monday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Johnny Morgan and Rev. Charley Westbrook. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Aline Morgan Hood; children, Vicki Hood, and Bo Hood and wife, Christene; grandchildren, Courtney Hood Dillon and husband Joseph, Hunter Hood; great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Demi Kate; two brothers and their spouses, Berlin and Elma Lea Hood of Lenoir City, TN and Raymond and Margaret Hood; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Myrtle Hood; his uncle and aunt that raised him from an early age, Hillon and Mattie Hood; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Neva Hood; sister and brother-in-law, Violet and Garney Hood; and brother and sister-in-law Wendell and Lois Hood. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.