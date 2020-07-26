1/1
Ernest M. "E.J." Hood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son; that whosoever believes in Him shall never perish, but have eternal life" John 3:16. Ernest M. "EJ" Hood, Jr, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs, LA. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and was known for growing some of the best tomatoes. EJ was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grand and great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all those who loved and knew him. Visitation will be at Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs on Monday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Johnny Morgan and Rev. Charley Westbrook. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Aline Morgan Hood; children, Vicki Hood, and Bo Hood and wife, Christene; grandchildren, Courtney Hood Dillon and husband Joseph, Hunter Hood; great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Demi Kate; two brothers and their spouses, Berlin and Elma Lea Hood of Lenoir City, TN and Raymond and Margaret Hood; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Myrtle Hood; his uncle and aunt that raised him from an early age, Hillon and Mattie Hood; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Neva Hood; sister and brother-in-law, Violet and Garney Hood; and brother and sister-in-law Wendell and Lois Hood. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Hebron Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Service
01:00 PM
Hebron Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved