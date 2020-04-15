Ernest Smith, Sr. passed away peacefully Monday morning April 13, 2020. He was born in Hope Villa and lived in Prairieville, La until he moved to Baton Rouge, La where he lived and married Georgia L. Baxter. He was baptized January 22, 1995. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Georgia, one brother Willie (Pride) Smith of Gonzales, La. Friend and former wife Shirley Bell Smith of Baton Rouge, La.; four loving daughters, Patricia Clay, Barbara Jean Smith, Linda Molona and Melissa A. Baxter. Eight sons: Ernest Smith Jr., Cleveland (Paulette) Smith, ONeal (Patrice) Smith, Leonder Smith, Tony (Corles) Smith, Tyrone Baxter, Robert Baxter all of Baton Rouge, La, and Ernest Beauchamp of Tennessee. He has 38 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Internment Community Cemetery, Prairieville, Louisiana.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.