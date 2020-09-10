A lifelong resident of White Castle, Ernest "Butch" Williams departed this life on September 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Butch was retired from Dow Chemical. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Margo Williams; a son, Ernest Williams, Jr.; five sisters, Pearlie Ray, Callie Green, Sue Williams, Paula Knight, and Effie Williams; two brothers, Gerald and Charles Williams; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 8 am until religious service at 11 am at Asbury Methodist Church in White Castle. Interment to immediately follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store