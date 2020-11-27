1/1
Ernest "Pooka" Williams Jr.
1987 - 2020
Ernest Williams, Jr., "Pooka", 33, of Kenner, LA., passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at University Medical Center. He was employed at Smash Burger. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Ernest Sr. and Denise Williams, brother Ronnie Beraud, three sisters, Irene Lunkin (Willie), Tina Williams, and Stephanie Brumfield (Corey), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visiting at New Macedonia Baptist Church, 8308 Sheldon St., Metairie, LA. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time 10 a.m. Conducted by Bishop Percy McCray. Interment in Providence Cemetery. Employees of Jefferson Parish Government, Chalmette Walmart, and Smash Burger are invited to attend. The family would like to thank the ICU staff of University Medical Center for all their help and support. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc. Gonzales, LA. www.hambrickmortuary.com

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
New Macedonia Baptist Church
NOV
28
Service
10:00 AM
New Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hambrick Family Mortuary
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 644-3302
