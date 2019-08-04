Ernestine ""Tina"" Aleman Tedder, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at Maison de Fleur on Sunday, August 04, 2019 at the age of 81. She is survived by her son, Walt Tedder and wife Lyn; grandchildren, Emma and Navy Tedder; brother, Gene Aleman; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Tedder; son, Warren Tedder; grandson, Lorne Tedder; parents, Edwin, Sr. and Emma Aleman; and brothers, Edwin J. Aleman, Jr. and Donald Aleman. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. until Funeral Service at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019