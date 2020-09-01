Ernestine Aubrey Facundus Hood – "Ernie" 10-17-1924 – 08-28-2020. Mother was peacefully called to heaven from her home of 73 years in Denham Springs, LA. She was a native of Watson, LA and a member of First United Methodist Church of D.S. since 1946. She was the oldest of 5 beautiful and talented girls born to Walter "Buck" and Inez Facundus. After graduating from Live Oak H.S., she moved to Baton Rouge and graduated from Draughon Business College. She was well known for her athletic ability and competitive spirit. She traveled around the U.S. while playing women's professional basketball (AAU) and, also played for a USO Team that entertained the troops during WWII. Her lethal left-handed corner throws would have been 3 pointers in today's games. She retired from basketball in 1956 and took up the sport of bowling. She did not achieve the perfect 300 but carried an average of 190+ for decades while anchoring numerous mixed league teams. She held many State and Local Titles and traveled each year to the National Women's Bowling Congress tournaments to compete. Excelling at whatever she put her mind to, we all believe that fishing was her first love. Her Dad, Buck, was a well-known bass fisherman and Ernestine grew up with a casting rod in her hand. They spent a lot of time together fishing at Lake Bruin and other local waterways. She became the first professional women's tournament fisher from Louisiana when she joined the Bass N Gal's circuit club. Not a stranger to 7-8 lb. bass, she traveled the country and fished with Roland Martin's wife, Mary Ann. She and our Dad won numerous team events and was well known for her participation in the St. Jude Bass Tournament each year. She later fished tournaments with her son, Robin, Jr., and the last tournament she fished was the D.S. Club Tournament at Belle River in 2018 (age 94) and they won it. She never turned down an offer to go fishing and said she 'felt free' when she was on the water. Mother was tall, graceful and a real beauty. She had naturally black hair and brilliant blue eyes. Always dressed to perfection and often told us that Queen Elizabeth was her style icon. She was a welcoming hostess as our childhood home was always teaming with weekend volleyball games, Easter egg hunts, horseshoes, croquet and family/church/school parties. Her favorite place was the 'camp' where guests were treated to skiing, fishing, overnight stays and rides on the 'big boat' across Lake Maurepas to eat at Middendorf's. Our family was always busy and Mother enjoyed the company of so many along life's pathways. She was the strongest and most disciplined person I knew. At age 80, she was still on an elliptical and counting every calorie (ours, too). She was passionate about her points of view and was rarely on the wrong side of any debate. She valued patriotism and was one of our Greatest Generation. She often worked at the Polls and taught us how important it was to voice our opinions by voting. We are all better citizens/people to have learned by her example. She is survived by her beloved pet Terrier, Missy II Two sisters: Millie Vanora Nelson (Mike) and Betty Mae Street (David Sr.) Son: Robin Hood, Jr. (Charlotte); Daughter: Robelynn Abadie Brackin (Wayne) Stepson: Robin Richard Hood (Wilma) Five Grandchildren: Rodney Hood (Bonnie), Heather Hood, Hillary Mayard, Melissa Lockhart and Jason Abadie (Cedar). Eight Step-Grandchildren: Michael Hood, Daren Hood (Debbie), Layne Hood (Cathy), John Hood, Roxanne O'Harra (Ben), Ashley Brackin, Kelli Barnett (Brent) and Marshall Brackin. 17 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by: Parents: Walter A. "Buck" Facundus and Inez Vernon Facundus Son: Ronald Hood Two sisters and brothers-in-law: Erma Lee Eller (Richard "Dick") and Willie Mae Easterly (Ernest Sr.) Former spouse: Robin Hood, Sr. Visitation and Service will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs Friday September 4, 2020 with visitation from 12:00 pm until a celebration of life at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the First United Methodist Church of D.S. Building Fund. Please sign the online Guestbook. For the safety and comfort of all, our family would request that masks and social distancing guidelines be followed. Please share your memories and sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.