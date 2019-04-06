Ernestine Burris Girtley, age 93, native of Baton Rouge, entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church, 1636 Braddock St. Visitation from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Rev. Gus Spurlock, officiating. Interment Lutheran Cemetery. Services entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine Burris Girtley.
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 665-8002
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019