Ernestine Burris Girtley

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine Burris Girtley.

Ernestine Burris Girtley, age 93, native of Baton Rouge, entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church, 1636 Braddock St. Visitation from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Rev. Gus Spurlock, officiating. Interment Lutheran Cemetery. Services entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La.
Funeral Home
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 665-8002
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Denham Springs, LA   (225) 665-8002
funeral home direction icon