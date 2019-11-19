Ernestine Harrison "Ernie" Yoder

Ernestine Harrison Yoder, a native of Melville and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away October 27, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a self-taught artist, avid animal lover, and best friend to many. Survived by children Beverly Rachal, Debbie Welsh and David Tircuit, sister, Patricia (Marvin) Sitz, sister-in-law Jean (Herman) Harrison, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her precious dogs, Little Man and Sugar. Preceded in death by parents, Carl A Harrison, Sr and Joyce R Harrison, brothers, Carl Jr, Charlton, and Herman Harrison. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
