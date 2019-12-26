Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine Harvey. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Graveside service Following Services Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Ernestine Dickerson Harvey, born January 19, 1934 in Rowland, MS, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She led a Christ-like life we should all hope to achieve – she was kind, compassionate, and completely selfless. Her acts of love define her beautiful spirit and are remembered by family, friends, and anyone fortunate enough to have known her. Ernestine lived a fun-loving and charismatic life. She enjoyed travel, playing games, gardening, and dancing at any opportunity, although her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Known to many as "Tine", she could often be found rocking a baby or playing Scrabble. She had the spiritual gift of servanthood and joyfully met the needs of those around her. Her blue eyes were as warm as her laugh and she never met a stranger. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Baker and more recently New Life Church of Baker. She proudly lived and shared her faith without reservation, which included a mission trip to the Philippines with her nephew Lamar "Junior" Jones. Ernestine is survived by her three children: Thomas Harvey, Jr. and wife Elisa, Debbie Williams and husband Tim, and Roy Harvey; eight grandchildren: Sheradan Pate and husband Chris, Jessa Findley and husband Brian, Amber Valentine and husband Clay, Jennifer McSweet and husband Jonathan, Heather Dunn and husband Tristan, Ben Harvey and wife Emily, Merrell Harvey and Aspen Harvey; and eleven great grandchildren: Sage, Isaac, Audra, Everly, Bodhi, Clay, Jr., Garrison, Vincent, Mathias, Ellianne, and soon to be born, Verity. Additionally, she will be missed by the many members of both the Dickerson and Harvey families. She is reunited with her mother, Birdie Jewell and her father, Arthur. She is also preceded in death by sisters Beatrice, LouElla, Hazel, Madge, Blanche, Sally, and brothers Carroll, Arthur "Noody", Wallace, Vernon, Archie, Tommy, and daughter-in-law, Julie (wife of Roy). The celebration of Ernestine Dickerson Harvey's life will be held at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road. Visitation will be Friday, December 27 from 5:00pm-9:00pm and will continue on Saturday, December 28, 9:00am until the funeral at 11:00am. A graveside service will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Services will be led by Reverend Gary Richerson. Pallbearers will be Felix "Buster" Buckalou, Bobby Culmone, Tristan Dunn, Ben Harvey, Merrell Harvey, Jonathan McSweet, Greg Truhler, and Clay Valentine. 