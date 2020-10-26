1/1
Ernestine Oliver "Rene" Lee
Ernestine "Rene" Oliver Lee departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at approximately 10:00pm at her home on True Hope Lane. She was an 82 year old native and resident of Plaquemine, LA. Viewing will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Roscoe Mortuary 58635 Meriam Street Plaquemine LA. Viewing continues at Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1 24940 Hwy 405 Plaquemine, LA on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9:00am until Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by her pastor Rev. Joseph Jones and interment following in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church's Cemetery Kaddoville, LA. Ernestine leaves memories with her two sons Darell Lee Plaquemine and Chris Blayne (Demetria) Lee, Gonzales, four granddaughters, three grandsons, two great-granddaughters, one sister Willie Mae Lewis, White Castle, two brothers Walter and Alvin Charles Oliver, Plaquemine, six sisters-in-laws, one great aunt, four godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents James, Sr. and Mary Lewis Oliver; husband Dorsey Lee, two sisters Angie O. Thomas and Margaret O. Williams; seven brothers James, Jr. Herman, Lionel Lawrence, Andrew, Edward, and Joseph Oliver, Sr. Service may be viewed on Mt Zion Baptist Church #1 fb page.. Arrangement Entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
