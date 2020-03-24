Ernestine W. Billingsley, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2020. A resident of Baton Rouge, she was a retired educator and guidance counselor with the EBRP School System. Viewing will be held from 4-7 pm Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd, in Baton Rouge. A private burial will take place Friday, March 27, 2020, in Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survived by her son, Barry C. Jacob, grandson, Craig A. Jacob, other family and friends. Winnfield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020