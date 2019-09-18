Ernie Lee "Fat" Haynes

A native of Jackson, LA and a resident of Clinton, LA, Ernie Lee Haynes "Fat" departed this life Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019 at Grace Rehabilitation Center. He was 63. Visitation will be 6-8pm Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson St. Clinton, LA. Funeral Service will be noon Sat., Sept. 21, 2019 at New Charleston Baptist Church, 3534 Cottage St., Jackson, LA. Rev. Sterling Wright, Officiating. Interment in the Hickory Grove Cemetery, St. Francisville, LA. He is survived by his wife Fay Haynes; one daughter Shaletha Haynes; one son Ernie Haynes; two sisters Sarah Turner and Lennie Smith; one brother James Haynes Sr.; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
