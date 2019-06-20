Errol "Sweat" Crawford, a resident of Brusly and passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2019, at the age 46. Viewing on Friday from Noon until 4pm at Grant's Westside Funeral Services, visitation resumes on Saturday at the Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, Brusly from 9am until service at 11am. He is survived by seven siblings; three Godchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Lenora Crawford.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019