Errol 'Sweat' Crawford

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Errol 'Sweat' Crawford.
Service Information
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA
70767
(225)-383-2001
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israelite Missionary Baptist Church
Brusly , LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Israelite Missionary Baptist Church
Brusly , LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Errol "Sweat" Crawford, a resident of Brusly and passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2019, at the age 46. Viewing on Friday from Noon until 4pm at Grant's Westside Funeral Services, visitation resumes on Saturday at the Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, Brusly from 9am until service at 11am. He is survived by seven siblings; three Godchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Lenora Crawford.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.