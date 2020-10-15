1/1
Errol Ray "L-Ray" Pollard
The ultimate Dallas Cowboys' fan, Errol Ray "L-Ray" Pollard, entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, October 11, 2020, following complications from COVID-19. He was a 60 year old native of New Iberia, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Greater Mt Carmel B.C., Rev. Clee Lowe, pastor, 1414 Sora St. Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9-10:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, religious services conducted by Pastor Tyrone Lee will be private; interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Survivors include his loving wife, Tyra Pollard; devoted children, Kelvis Simon, Adrien Rogers Pollard, Awshanay Nance(Jonathan) and Chelsey Cain Pollard; grandchildren, Ameria Queen, Addisyn Jarrett and Christopher Nance; siblings, Luther Branham(Wanda), Francis "Tommy"(Angela) and Cheryl Pollard, Phyllis Lewis and Charles Blackmon(Velma); preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings. He was a member of Word of Life Faith Ministries. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Greater Mt Carmel B.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
