Erving Martin 'Man' Salvadras Jr. passed away peacefully at The Butterfly Wing on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 72. A resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. He was a US Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9am until Rite of Christian Burial at 11am, conducted by Deacon Bob McDonnor. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by children, Erving "Trey" Salvadras, III and wife Krystal, and Stacey Blanchard and husband Jayme; grandchildren, Leonard Salvadras, Julian Blanchard and Sophia Salvadras; sister, Wanda "Dee Dee" Salvadras; brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" Salvadras and wife Debra, and John Sheldon Salvadras and wife Darlene; nieces and nephews, Vicki Repp, Jason Salvadras, Elysia Besson, Corey Salvadras, Courtney DiBenedetto, Tia Loubiere and Gregory Loubiere, Jr. Preceded in death by wife, Yvette Salvadras; grandson, Jude Blanchard; parents, Erving and Frances Millet Salvadras; and nephew, Raymond "BooBoo" Comeaux. Man was a cancer survivor who lived his life to the fullest; fishing, hunting and always staying busy. Man would not shy away to lend a helping hand when someone was in need. Special thanks to Dale Raber for the hunting trips and help. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020