Esmond "Wine" Sheppard Sr. departed this life on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Chateau St. James Nursing Home. He was 91, a native and resident of St. James, LA. Visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation at St. James Catholic Church, St. James, LA on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30am. Officiated by Father Brad Doyle. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
