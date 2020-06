Essie Mae Every Robinson departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Gray LA. She was 85, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 118 California St., Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA , 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.