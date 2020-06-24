Essie Mae Every Robinson
Essie Mae Every Robinson departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Gray LA. She was 85, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 118 California St., Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA , 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
JUN
26
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
